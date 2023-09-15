'Made a call and said...': When Chris Hemsworth revealed what he said when he found out Tom Holland was being cast for Spider-Man

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced characters that have etched a permanent place in the hearts of their die-hard fans. The show started with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth , Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo essaying superhero roles. We were later introduced to Benedict Cumberbatch playing Doctor Strange, the late Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, and Tom Holland playing the role of Spider-Man.

How Chris Hemsworth helped Tom Holland bag Spider-Man role

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chris Hemsworth revealed he had helped Tom Holland bag the role of Spider-Man. The two actors were introduced to each other while shooting the 2015 adventure movie In the Heart of the Sea.

Sharing the incident with the media, Chris Hemsworth said, "I mean, look, we worked on In the Heart of the Sea together, obviously, then through Avengers and as they were casting him for Spider-Man, I did what I could do and made a call and said he's one of the most talented people I've worked with and has such a big heart and appreciation. I don't know, we have a great friendship, it's a good mutual respect."

Tom Holland and Chris Hemsworth share a beautiful friendship

When Tom Holland heard of the sweet gesture by Chris Hemsworth, he was in awe of his generosity. On being asked about it, Tom Holland replied, “Aw, did he? Well, he’s my hero in life”, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. In another interview with IMDb’s Burning questions, Chris Hemsworth was asked to choose between Tom Holland and Tom Hiddleston, to which he replied, "Tom Hiddleston is like an older brother and Tom Holland is like my younger brother. It is impossible to pick between two of your mates. I don't like that game – I love them both."

Tom Holland and Chris Hemsworth were seen together on Avengers Endgame which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

On the work front, Tom Holland is currently working on the fourth Spider-Man movie which has been delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth will be seen in Furiousa, which is scheduled to release in 2024.

