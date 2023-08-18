Made in Chelsea Season 26: What will happen in the new series? Release date speculations, new cast and more

As the sun sets on Made in Chelsea: Corsica, the anticipation for the next thrilling chapter intensifies. The posh Londoners have basked in the French island's splendor, igniting friendships, kindling romances, and sparking scandals that will echo through history. But as the Corsica escapade wraps up, a burning question remains: what's next for our beloved MiC cast as they return to the bustling streets of SW3? Delve into the realm of speculation and intrigue as we unravel the whispers surrounding Made in Chelsea Season 26.

ALSO READ: Did Meghan Markle indirectly ask Millie Mackintosh to 'f*ck off' once she started dating Prince Harry?

Made in Chelsea: Release date speculation

Casting our gaze back to 2022, when Made in Chelsea: Mallorca dazzled audiences throughout August, season 24 then made its grand entrance in October, weaving its captivating narrative until December. Following suit, season 25 captured our attention this past March. Applying this rhythmic dance of premieres, the stage is set for a potential October 2023 release date for the much-anticipated Season 26.

Who will be cast in the next season?

The Corsica adventure is over, but the stories still have secrets to share. Season 26 will bring back familiar faces to MiC. Their stories are wide open, and the main group is getting ready to come back with a bang. Get ready for the Sam Prince and Yasmine Zweegers drama – their future on MiC is uncertain but exciting. Liv Bentley, who isn't afraid to speak her mind, will be back after her breakup with Tristan. She'll shed light on all the romance drama. Let's also think about Inga Valentiner, who's now single and getting through it with Liv's support.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle's ex-friend predicts Prince Harry won't be 'walking away with any pride' after the coronation