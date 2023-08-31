'Made me feel a bit anxious,' Bonnie Wright delves into the anxiety that accompanied playing Ginny Weasley's role in Harry Potter

It has been many years since the first Harry Potter movie was released. But the franchise continues to be one of the most popular and widely loved movie series of all time. With the 20th-anniversary reunion taking place last year, a lot of the castmates from the movies are back in the limelight. This time around, it's Bonnie Wright, the actress who played the role of Ginny Weasley. She took to an interview to express her side of the story while playing the role of Ginny. Here is what she said about getting a smaller part.

Bonnie on playing Ginny Weasley

Actress Bonnie Wright, known for her role as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, recently spoke out about her feelings regarding the character's screen time in the film series. Wright, who played Ginny from a young age in all eight movies, expressed a sense of disappointment about the character's development on screen compared to her presence in the book series. “I definitely feel there was anxiety toward performing and doing the best thing as my character built, for instance,” Bonnie said. “Like, ‘Oh gosh, will I do justice to this character that people love?’ So that was always hard to do, especially when, inevitably, a lot of the scenes of every character were chopped down from the book to the film. So you didn’t really have as much to show in the film.”

Adding to this, she also said “Sometimes that was a little disappointing because there were parts of the character that just didn’t get to come through because there weren’t the scenes to do that. That made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess.”

Even in the past, fans have consistently expressed their wish to see more detailed characters, much similar to the books. Wright appreciated their disappointment, understanding it came from their genuine affection for Ginny. As of the time of writing, a new Harry Potter story is under work at MAX. This will have one season dedicated to one book. All updates of the new series will be added right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

