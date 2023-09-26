Madelyn Cline's appearance at Pete Davidson's Las Vegas stand-up show fuels dating speculations

Madelyn Cline made an appearance at Pete Davidson's Las Vegas stand-up performance, amid dating rumors

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Sep 26, 2023   |  11:12 AM IST  |  328
Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline (Instagram)
Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Madelyn Cline and comedian Pete Davidson are reportedly dating
  • Cline attended Davidson's stand-up comedy show in Las Vegas

Rumors have been swirling that Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline and comedian Pete Davidson are dating. Fueling dating speculations, Cline attended Davidson's stand-up comedy show in Las Vegas, creating quite a stir among fans and media alike. Their quick 24-hour rendezvous in Sin City included a stay in the opulent Crockfords Entertainment Suite at Resorts World, setting the stage for a whirlwind weekend, according to Page Six.

Vegas getaway for Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline

While in Las Vegas for Pete Davidson's "Pete Davidson Live" show at The Chelsea, Cline and Davidson chose to spend a significant portion of their time at the Allē Lounge on 6, adding to the intrigue surrounding their relationship status.

ALSO READ: Pete Davidson finds love again in Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline post-Chase Sui Wonders split

A new romance

News of the budding romance between Madelyn Cline and King of Staten Island star Pete Davidson recently emerged, just one month after Davidson's breakup with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders. The pair's connection appeared to deepen as they spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and enjoyed breakfast the following morning. Their low-key approach to the outing, complete with baseball hats, hinted at a desire for privacy.

ALSO READ: 'He's out and about': Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders part ways after dating for less than a year

Pete Davidson has faced personal struggles and public scrutiny, but his life has taken a new direction with the addition of Madelyn Cline. Fans and the media are curious about their potential romance, while Madelyn Cline, previously in a relationship with co-star Chase Stokes, is venturing into new territory and navigating the challenges of fame and love.

ALSO READ: Pete Davidson’s girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders opens up about their lowkey romance

Advertisement

FAQs

When did Pete Davidson date Ariana Grande?
One of Davidson's most shocking romantic moves was when he started dating Ariana Grande. They publicly revealed they were in a relationship at the end of May 2018 directly after Davidson broke things off with Cazzie.
When did Pete Davidson date Kim K?
Pete and Kim dated in October 2021.
Who did Pete Davidson date the longest?
Cazzie David
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!