Madelyn Cline's appearance at Pete Davidson's Las Vegas stand-up show fuels dating speculations

Rumors have been swirling that Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline and comedian Pete Davidson are dating. Fueling dating speculations, Cline attended Davidson's stand-up comedy show in Las Vegas, creating quite a stir among fans and media alike. Their quick 24-hour rendezvous in Sin City included a stay in the opulent Crockfords Entertainment Suite at Resorts World, setting the stage for a whirlwind weekend, according to Page Six.

Vegas getaway for Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline

While in Las Vegas for Pete Davidson's "Pete Davidson Live" show at The Chelsea, Cline and Davidson chose to spend a significant portion of their time at the Allē Lounge on 6, adding to the intrigue surrounding their relationship status.

ALSO READ: Pete Davidson finds love again in Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline post-Chase Sui Wonders split

A new romance

News of the budding romance between Madelyn Cline and King of Staten Island star Pete Davidson recently emerged, just one month after Davidson's breakup with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders. The pair's connection appeared to deepen as they spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and enjoyed breakfast the following morning. Their low-key approach to the outing, complete with baseball hats, hinted at a desire for privacy.

ALSO READ: 'He's out and about': Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders part ways after dating for less than a year

Pete Davidson has faced personal struggles and public scrutiny, but his life has taken a new direction with the addition of Madelyn Cline. Fans and the media are curious about their potential romance, while Madelyn Cline, previously in a relationship with co-star Chase Stokes, is venturing into new territory and navigating the challenges of fame and love.

ALSO READ: Pete Davidson’s girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders opens up about their lowkey romance