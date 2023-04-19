Madison Beer discusses suicidal thoughts and how she wanted to jump off the balcony in new memoir

American singer Madison Beer reveals that she once contemplated ending her life by jumping off the balcony. The 24-year-old has confessed about the dark period she went through in her life through her upcoming memoir titled The Half of It. Continue reading to know more about what happened and how Beer truly felt at that phase of her life.

Why did Madison Beer want to jump off the balcony?

In the excerpts attained by People, Beer expressed how she was standing on her balcony and contemplating suicide when she was sixteen years old. The singer-songwriter was in a dark phase after nude photos of her leaked online and she parted ways with her record label. Beer, who was going through hardships both personally and professionally, wanted to end her life.

"I really wanted to write this book now because I thought sharing some of the ups and downs in my life might be able to help other people navigate and relate," she told the portal. "I hope by sharing my honest journey that perhaps someone that wanted to hide behind a keyboard to be mean or poke fun at someone else's expense thinks twice before they hit 'send,'" she said.

"I hope that we can find the strength to support each other and that we can work to treat others in the way we would want to be treated," Beer concluded. The memoir which will be published on April 25, reads, "These two big, life-altering events happening back to back knocked me off my feet, tilted my world on its axis, and left me feeling like I had no idea who I was." Beer says she did not realize she needed to seek help for how she was feeling.

She further talks about being overwhelmed with everything, and feeling like she was her own worst enemy while being backed into a corner. She reveals how she retreated more and more into her 16-year-old self during the darkest phase of her life, which lasted up till her twenties. Beer adds how she climbed over the edge of her balcony thinking that she "had a way out if it became too much." Her brother then found her and called their parents for help.

Beer noted that seeing her parents and her brother freak out really confused her because the thought of killing herself was so normal to her that she had forgotten "it wasn't something everyone pondered on a daily basis." The memoir also reveals that she was well into her teenage years and "plagued with insecurity, shouldering years of negative comments" that made her believe she wasn't "good enough to be taken seriously."

The memoir which will be published on April 25 by Harper Books adds that releasing the music Beer wanted to made her feel that she might have a long road ahead, but she was successfully taking steps in a "direction that felt bright." She regained her confidence when her music started resonating with the audience and then there was no turning back for her.