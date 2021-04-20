Madison LeCroy REACTS to netizens pairing up her and Alex Rodriguez, reveals she has a boyfriend

Recently, Madison LeCroy shared a picture of herself and netizens flooded the comments section pairing her up with the former pro baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Another Hollywood love story came to an end last week as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. The couple announced that they are better off as friends in a statement. However, relationship cracks first surfaced in January as per reports and Southern Charm Madison LeCroy seemed to be at the centre of it. Recently, Madison shared a picture of herself and netizens flooded the comments section pairing her up with the former pro baseball player.

"I guess you and Alex could be together now," read one comment while another person wrote, "Mmmmm Arod on his way girl get bags pack he coming for you." However, Madison shut down these comments as she replied to one of them and revealed that she's dating someone.

Madison commented, "I have a boyfriend." However, the Southern Charm actor did not reveal who he was nor has she shared any recent photos. Madison's name became the center of JLo and Alex's breakup rumours earlier as she was accused of being a homewrecker by having an affair with an ex-MLB player from Miami, who many believed was Rodriguez, during a Southern Charm reunion in January.

However, sources close to Rodriguez quickly shut down the affair allegations stating that the athlete had never met Madison.

Announcing their split, JLo and Alex's statement read, "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children."

