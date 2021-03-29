Madonna accused of photoshopping her face onto a fan's body; TikToker says 'Wish I was credited'

Madonna allegedly photoshopped her head onto a fan's body whose TikTok video claiming the same is now going viral.

The internet is a funny thing and while we may not remember what we posted in 2015, Madonna now finds herself in controversy over a picture she shared on Instagram in 2015 while promoting her album Rebel Heart. The singer has been accused of photoshopping her face onto the body of a fan who has now called out the singer for not crediting her. TikToker Amelia M. Goldie is now going viral for revealing that Madonna appears to have Photoshopped her head on her body.

Goldie in a TikTok video wrote, "When Madonna posts a photo of herself to IG to promote her album but it's actually your body (I'm not joking)." The clip shared by her compared Madonna's Instagram to a photo of herself with an identical outfit.

Amelia's revelation went viral soon and the TikToker in an interview with Buzzfeed stated further details about the awkward situation.

Amelia reportedly told the portal that she tried contacting Madonna's team but received no response. She also said she was "flattered" but wished she was given credit for it. Talking to Buzzfeed, Goldie said, "I think if you're going to play somebody else's body off as your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings!"

While Madonna hasn't reacted to the controversy, the picture still exists on her Instagram as a post from May 1, 2015. Although, after Amelia's accusation, social media certainly went into a frenzy and netizens have been calling out the singer for posting a photoshopped picture.

Even as Madonna hasn't directly reacted to the controversy, she recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures sporting racy lingerie and captioned them as "Self Reflection."

