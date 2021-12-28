Madonna ACCUSES Tory Lanez of illegally using her song Into the Groove; Quips ‘Read your messages’ on IG

Madonna recently slammed fellow singer Tory Lanez as the icon claimed that the rapper has illegally used one of her old songs. Tory allegedly copied Madonna‘s 1985 song “Into the Groove” on his song “Pluto’s Last Comet.” To take things further, Madonna also sent the rapper a public message on Instagram to bring the theft to his knowledge. “Read your messages [for] illegal usage of my song get into the groove,” Madonna commented on one of Tory‘s Instagram posts.

This isn't the first time Tory has received bad press. The 29-year-old Canadian rapper was embroiled in a ton of legal drama after he allegedly shot fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last year.

Tory allegedly shot the 25-year-old WAP singer during a roadside brawl after a party at Kylie Jenner‘s home. People magazine had reported at the time that during a court hearing, LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner testified that an “intoxicated” Lanez shouted, “Dance, bitch!” before shooting at Megan‘s feet. The detective further told the court at the time: “[Megan] observed [Tory] holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot. Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence… She described her injuries as bleeding profusely.”

The cop also claimed that Tory apologized for shooting Megan and “offered her money and begged her to please not say anything.” Megan on her part, also reportedly told the detective that Tory made “a reference to the fact he was already on probation.”

Also read: Madonna’s former friend Sandra Bernhard REVEALS the reason why singer’s ‘relationships just don’t last’