Madonna and 25 year old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams' relationship is getting 'serious'; Deets Inside

According to a latest report, Williams' father, Drue, recently said that his son and Madonna have been dating for over a year and are very much in love.

Madonna continues to perform to sold out shows but the 'Material Girl' singer also had a significant 2019 as she found love in 25-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. Madonna, who does not shy away from sharing photos and videos with Williams, landed with him and her family in London on Monday. The troupe was flying into town from New York City and the couple looked comfortable with each other. The superstar also took to Instagram to share a video of the group enjoying water therapy.

According to a latest report in TMZ, the 61-year-old singer and her dancer boyfriend Williams are pretty serious about each other. Williams' father, Drue, recently told the publication that his son and Madonna have been dating for over a year and are very much in love. Williams' father added that the couple first met in 2015 when his son auditioned for Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour and the pop star personally picked Ahlamalik out of the group. As per the report, Madonna also seems to have met Williams' mother and father when they recently attended one of her shows. The 'Crazy For You' singer reportedly also invited her boyfriend's parents to her suite and even got her personal chef to cook up a meal. Williams' dad also revealed to TMZ that Madonna wants to take care of his son and loves him 'unconditionally'.

