Madonna And Boxer Boyfriend Josh Popper Allegedly Break Up After 1 Year Of Dating Amid Singer's Busy Tour Schedule

Madonna, the pop icon, is single again after reportedly ending her year-long relationship with boxer boyfriend Josh Popper.

Per the US Sun, the Vogue singer, 65, and the boxing coach, 30, went their separate ways as they struggled to find time for each other during Madonna’s booked and busy Celebration Tour schedule. “Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic. Things just fizzled out,” a source told the publication, adding, “There is genuinely no bad blood [between the two] — they're still fond of each other.”

“At the moment their relationship doesn't feel feasible and they've cooled things off, but they are staying friends,” the source claimed. Amid Madonna and Popper’s breakup rumors, here’s a look back at how good things were between the two while it lasted.

Supporting each other’s professional lives

Last March, Page Six reported that Madonna had been seen cheering on Popper at one of his boxing matches in New York City. Similarly, Popper supported the pop star in her thriving career, even traveling with her to attend some of her tour dates. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

During her Brooklyn show in December 2023, Popper sported a big smile as he sat in a chair alongside the Material Girl singer on stage for a segment on the show in which they judged dancers’ moves to her smash hit Vogue. At one point, the camera captured Madonna leaning over to kiss her man on the cheek in front of the audience.

Advertisement

Popper, who was initially hired to coach Madonna’s son, David Banda, 18, last posted about her on Valentine’s Day, sharing photos of them on Instagram with the caption “Missing Portugal.”

Josh was comfortable with the limelight accompanying his relationship with Madonna — Even her friends approved of him

“Josh seems like a genuinely gentle soul who isn't going to freak out like Sean Penn anytime a photographer gets too close,” an insider dished about the couple in October 2023, per OK Magazine. “That's really the key to sharing a life with Madonna — being cool under pressure and never letting them see you sweat.”

Advertisement

Popper even helped take care of Madonna while the singer was hospitalized last June for a severe bacterial infection that could have ended her life, thus earning her friends’ approval.

“The consensus among Madonna’s friends who really care about her wellbeing and check in on her every week is that despite the age difference, Josh is a positive influence on Madonna,” the insider noted, adding, “He's protective of her, and there’s no indication at all that he's after her money.”