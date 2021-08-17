Madonna ANNOUNCES 'career-spanning’ new record partnership with Warner Music Group

Madonna and Warner Music Group have established a new collaboration to release the singer's iconic albums over the next several years. Under the collaboration, Madonna will create deluxe versions of several of her iconic albums, offer exclusive releases for special events, and much more. The news coincides with the pop icon’s 63rd birthday today.

“Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration,” Madonna said in a statement as per Just Jared. "They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.” In addition to the collaboration, which will feature her three most recent albums and will be joined by WMG in 2025, the singer will release a new documentary named Madame X on Paramount+ in October. The project follows Madonna on her 2019 tour in support of her self-titled album. In addition, she is co-writing and co-directing her own biography with Juno's Diablo Cody.

Interestingly, Guy Oseary, Madonna's longtime manager, said the agreement will "bring to fruition what so many of Madonna's amazing fans have been patiently waiting for: a celebration of her groundbreaking catalogue."

However, the albums will be released beginning in 2022, which also marks the 40th anniversary of Madonna's recording debut with the release of "Everybody," her 1982 single. Meanwhile, Madonna's last three albums, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X, were all released by Interscope in 2019. As part of the new agreement, the three albums will be added to the Warner collection beginning in 2025.

ALSO READ: Madonna posts bizarre ‘quarantine diary' video; Claims she has lost three friends in last 24 hours