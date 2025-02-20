Madonna ‘Brags’ About THIS NSFW Quality That She’s Better at Over Mariah Carey

Madonna and Mariah Carey have shared a quiet rivalry for decades, with both stars often trying to outdo each other. Lately, their competition has shifted to their personal lives, especially their relationships.

Both singers are now dating younger partners; Madonna is with 28-year-old former footballer Akeem Morris, while Mariah has been getting close to 39-year-old musician Anderson .Paak.

A source told Life&Style that the two icons are “bringing their best to date in an effort to one-up the other.” Fans have taken notice, as both women seem proud of their new relationships. But it appears Madonna has added a new layer to their long-running rivalry, claiming she’s winning when it comes to her s*x life.

An insider revealed that Madonna has been open about how happy she is with Akeem, saying, “She is very happy and brags that she’s having a better sex life than Mariah, or anyone else for that matter.”

Madonna reportedly loves being the dominant figure in her relationship with Akeem. The source stated, “She loves being the boss and doesn’t need to cling to patriarchal norms to feel worthy.”

For Madonna, Akeem’s loyalty and physical appearance are important. The insider added that in her view, she’s got the better deal because Akeem is fully devoted to her and not chasing fame.

While Madonna appears happy with her relationship, those close to Mariah Carey believe she feels like she’s the one coming out on top. Mariah has been spending time with Anderson .Paak, who is younger and well-known in the music industry.

A source shared that Mariah is quite pleased with how things are going, as Anderson is nearly 20 years younger, good-looking, and successful in his own career.

Mariah is said to feel confident in her relationship with Anderson, as she believes he is with her for genuine reasons and not chasing fame. According to the insider, she also feels that the same might not be true for Madonna’s partner.

Madonna’s relationship with Akeem has drawn some attention, as people close to her have said she keeps strict rules for those in her life, including her partners. It’s been shared that Akeem is expected to follow her routine, going to sleep and waking up at the same time as her, eating the same diet, and even avoiding watching TV.

In contrast, Mariah’s relationship with Anderson is said to be more easygoing. Fans have been keeping an eye on the two stars, curious about how this latest chapter in their long-running rivalry will play out.