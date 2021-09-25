Madonna clears air on Florence Pugh playing her in the autobiographical film; Deets inside

Madonna recently spoke about the possibility of her own autobiographical film, and while speaking to Associated Press, the singer and pop icon reacted to rumours of Florence Pugh being cast for her role! While talking about the upcoming film, the Vogue singer clarified--“It’s a visual autobiography. It’s a pretty crazy experience so far, I’m just in the writing process, and just deciding which stories to tell, how much detail to go into, which characters to develop. It’s really been a long and arduous process, but it’s been really therapeutic as well,” she said.

When asked about rumours of Florence playing the superstar in the feature, Madonna said: “I don’t know. We haven’t decided yet. But she’s definitely up there on the list, if she’ll have me,” she joked.

In other news, Madonna is gearing up for the release of her upcoming documentary--Madame X, the songstress even teased what fans can expect to see in the film, and what elements are featured in the recounting of her most recent concert tour. “Great art, thoughtfulness, incredible dancing, incredible music, provocation, politics, spirituality, family. Everything!” she shared.

At the premiere of her documentary, Madonna also spoke about her daughter Lourdes Leon’s MET Gala debut this year and her massive success! If you missed seeing Leon, the model stunned fans in Moschino at the annual fashion event. Madonna joked to ET that she feels “anything is possible for her. She’s way more talented than I was, [or] am, I’m really proud of her.”

​​Also Read: Madonna DEFENDS Billie Eilish over industry sexism: If Billie were a man, no one would be writing about this