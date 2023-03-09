Madonna CONFIRMS her relationship with rumored boyfriend Josh Popper; Indulges in saucy PDA

Love is in the air! The rumors about Madonna and Josh Popper are proving to be true. Yes, you read that right. The duo seem to have confirmed the buzzing romance rumors on March 7. The couple sparked dating rumors in February when the 29-year-old athlete shared a picture in his Instagram post where the two were seen holding hands. Madonna was also spotted cheering for Popper at his boxing event. After sharing multiple pictures of herself hanging out with Popper, Madonna hinted at a bit of a romance brewing between the two. Now, it’s confirmed as Madonna shared saucy pictures on Instagram on Tuesday.

In that picture, Madonna was wearing all-black dress as she was celebrating Jewish Holiday Purim. She accessorized the dress with a face covering mask, black cat eye sunglasses and a leather jacket. The duo appeared to be kissing each other in one of the pictures. While Popper was seen wearing a black mask with just nose and eyes visible. She captioned that story as “Killers who are partying”. As per reports, the two first met when Popper began teaching boxing to one of Madonna’s kids. Check out this Instagram post of Popper with Madonna at a gym.

Madonna: All that we know

Madonna is an American singer and actress. She is best known for her versatility in music and song writing. She rose to fame with her song, Madonna,in 1983. Throughout her career, the singer has given several hit songs, including Vogue, like a Virgin, Take A Bow, Like A Prayer, Hung Up, etc. The 64-year pop icon is a mother of six, including Rocco, Lourdes, Stella, Mercy, and Estere. She welcomed her oldest child, Lourdes, with her then partner Carlos Leon. She shares her son Rocco with her ex-husband, Guy Ritchie. She also shares her adopted son named Banda with Ritchie. After parting ways from Ritchie in 2009, Madonna adopted daughter Mercy as a single mother. In 2017, the singer adopted her youngest, twin kids Estere and Stella.

