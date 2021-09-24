Madonna DEFENDS Billie Eilish over industry sexism: If Billie were a man, no one would be writing about this

Billie Eilish in a recent interview with Elle opened up about being in the spotlight at a young age and also revealed how she deals with constant criticism relating to her body and fashion. The singer also revealed how "hurt" she feels after someone sends her something mean. Madonna has now come in defense of Eilish, especially in terms of how sexist critics take dig at her and even praised Billie for owning her sexuality.

In an interaction with Elle, Madonna spoke about the industry bias and how female artists are put down because of sexism and said, "The problem is, we still live in a very sexist world where women are put into categories." The pop icon further also added, "Women should be able to portray themselves in any way they want. If Billie were a man, no one would be writing about this. A man can show up dressed in a suit and tie for the first three years of his career, and then the next month he could be dressed like Prince or Mick Jagger, shirt off, wearing eyeliner, and no one would say a word.”

Eilish has recently been a target of harsh comments after the 19-year-old singer changed her signature look of baggy outfits to a more feminine style. Billie recently walked the Met Gala 2021 red carpet looking like a Disney Princess in a gorgeous Oscar de La Renta gown. Although in her recent interview, the Bad Guy singer maintained that the criticism she faced for changing her style has been "dehumanising."

Billie also stated that she lost followers on Instagram after she shared a photo wearing a corset and received criticism for embracing her body and sexuality.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish gets real about facing criticism & scrutiny; Says ‘it hurts my soul’