Madonna discharged from hospital; Singer battled fever for a month before bacterial infection

Madonna was discharged from the hospital and is now back at home, feeling better after a stay in intensive care. As per BBC, the singer's manager had previously shared news of her ill health, revealing that she had been dealing with a "serious bacterial infection."

Due to her condition, the 64-year-old had to postpone her upcoming seven-month world tour, which was set to kick off in a few weeks. CNN reported that Madonna was transported to her New York residence via a private ambulance, with a source confirming that she is now in good condition.

Madonna, known for her privacy regarding health matters, was in the final stages of rehearsals for her extensive Celebration tour. This highly anticipated tour was scheduled to commence in Canada and encompass 45 cities worldwide. Notably, it would have marked her 12th tour, commemorating her remarkable 40-year journey in the music industry.

Did Maddona suffer from fever for 1 month?

Madonna endured a persistent low-grade fever for a month, pushing herself relentlessly while preparing for her upcoming tour. Before her condition worsened, the singer collapsed, requiring urgent medical attention, insider sources informed TMZ.

Despite experiencing symptoms, Madonna did not seek medical evaluation as her unwavering dedication to rehearsing for the tour consumed her focus. She was determined to give her best performance and had been working tirelessly to prepare herself.

Madonna suffered a collapse that led to her being urgently transported to the hospital, where she remained in the intensive care unit for several days. According to TMZ, her doctors suspect that the unaddressed fever she had been experiencing was an indication of the infection, which deteriorated due to lack of treatment.

Although there is some relief in knowing that Madonna is on the path to recovery from this illness, concerns still surround the Like a Prayer singer's health. Her medical team and those close to her are apprehensive that she may disregard medical advice and push to commence her world tour as soon as possible, despite the necessity for rest and recuperation during this period.

Well wishes pour in for Madonna

A wave of heartfelt support has flooded in for Madonna as she recovers from her recent health challenges. The Weeknd extended prayers, while Rosanna Arquette sent loving vibrations. Gwendoline Christie, Ava DuVernay, Ryan Tedder, Jon Batiste, Perez Hilton, Amber Valetta, Michelle Visage, Isla Fisher, Rita Wilson, Evan Rachel Wood, Rosie Perez, and Zooey Deschanel all joined in with messages of encouragement and love. Their collective well-wishes serve as a testament to the widespread admiration and concern for the iconic singer's well-being.

