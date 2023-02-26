Madonna ‘doesn’t like’ Pink over THIS ‘silly’ incident in Regis and Kelly meeting; Find out details inside

In a recent interview with Fox News Pink, the American singer and songwriter has made some shocking revelations. Pink claims that Madonna doesn’t like her over the silly incident that took place on the sets of Live with Regis and Kelly over 20 years ago. This was the first time that two of the singers met each other. Here are full details of the incident between Pink and Madonna:

Madonna doesn’t like Pink because of this incident

In an Fox News interview Madonna in conversation with Howard Stern claimed that not many people like her since she is a ‘polarizing individual’. At this Stern said that even Madonna is a polarizing person. Pink agreed to this and said that she loved Madonna. Pink added that Madonna “tried to kind of play me on ‘Regis and Kelly’ and I didn’t – I’m not the one. So, it didn’t work out.” Pink goes on to say that she loves Madonna no matter what as she has always been an inspiration for her.

In the Fox interview Pink recalled that incident which allegedly led to Madonna not liking the singer. During the chat program in 2003 Madonna invited Pink to her dressing room. But according to Pink it got twisted in some manner that Pink was completely dying and fangirling over the superstar which the former claims is not true.

So Regis asked Pink in front of Madonna ‘How does it feel to meet – like I heard you’re just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?’ Pink jokingly replied that she thought Madonna wanted to meet her and this did not go well for them. Pink claims Madonna took this personally and now she doesn't like her.