Madonna ‘doesn’t like’ Pink over THIS ‘silly’ incident in Regis and Kelly meeting; Find out details inside

Jennifer McBride who was one of the five people arrested in connection of armed kidnapping Lady Gaga’s dog is hoping to gain the reward money that they were promised in return of the dogs. This incident occurred in 2021 when the singer’s two French bulldogs were kidnapped. People who safely returned these dogs were promised the sum of $500,000 money. Here are more details about this incident.

According to the court documents acquired by E News, Jennifer McBride contacted Lady Gaga after the dog kidnapping incident and safely delivered both the French bull dogs to the LAPD Olympic Community Police Station. However, McBride alleges in the lawsuit that Gaga refused to pay her and has breached the contract.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga opens up about the ‘psychological difficulty’ she struggled with during House of Gucci

As per the court documents of lawsuit acquired by E News, McBride says that Gaga promise to pay the sum of $500,000 as the reward with no questions was the way to defraud public with no intent of paying the reward. Therefore, Jennifer McBride is has filed lawsuit against lady Gaga and has demanded for $500,000 in the compensatory damages. She demands the compensation for ‘alleged pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment in life’. There were no comments from Lady Gaga’s official representative.

Dog theft incident

This dog theft incident took place in February 2021 when Ryan Fischer, Gaga’s dog walker was shot and injured as two of the French bulldogs were stolen while the third one ran away before police came. The dog walker was injured in this incident. Five people were arrested because of this incident and Jennifer McBride was charged as accessory of crime. Her charges were later dropped as the part of plea deal.