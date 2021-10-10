Madonna expresses regret over turning down role in The Matrix & Batman Returns

Pop icon Madonna has had a trailblazing career but the star just opened up about the roles she’s missed out on and now regrets! While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, the 63-year-old singer talked about three movie roles that she has turned down and revealed which 2 she regrets.

Talking to Jimmy Kimmel, Madonna revealed that she was offered the part of Catwoman in Batman Returns, which ended up going to Michelle Pfeiffer. “I saw them both and I regret that I turned down Catwoman, that was pretty fierce,” she said.

Discussing more on the subject, Madonna said that she also got offered Showgirls but didn’t regret turning it down in retrospect. Madonna then brought up another movie she passed on that nobody ever knew about.

Revealing that she was offered an iconic part in Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix, Madonna expressed that she was really regretful of her past decision. “Can you believe that? That’s like one of the best movies ever made. A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life,” she told Jimmy Kimmel.

In other news, back in May, the singer opened up about turning 60 and fighting ageism. While chatting with British Vogue, the singer said: "People have always been trying to silence me for one reason or another, whether it's that 'I'm not pretty enough', 'I don't sing well enough', 'I'm not talented enough', 'I'm not married enough', and now it's that 'I'm not young enough'," said Madonna, who broke into the music scene in 1982.

