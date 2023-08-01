Madonna gets EPIC shout-out from Beyoncé as she attends Renaissance Tour concert days after hospitalization

Beyoncé's Renaissance tour is in full blow with fans selling out stadiums in minutes. On Sunday, even though fans went to see the Queen Bey perform, they ended up in the presence of another icon as well. The beyhives were stunned to see the queen of pop Madonna herself attending the concert. But fans weren't the only ones that took notice of the star in the stands. The Single Ladies' singer gave a heartfelt shoutout to the 80's icon.

Beyoncé gave a shout-out to Madonna

On Sunday night, the legendary Material Girl singer, attended Beyoncé's concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey, following a recent health scare. Amidst the crowd at MetLife Stadium during the 41-year-old's Renaissance World Tour, Madonna was spotted enjoying the show. During her performance of the hit single Break My Soul, Queen Bye took a moment to show her appreciation for the iconic singer.

While confidently strutting across the stage, Beyoncé gave a special shoutout to the special audience member, saying, "Big shoutout to the queen, Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you." This was a message the singer's fans visibly agreed with, cheering for the 64-year-old. Interestingly enough the two have actually collaborated before on Beyoncé's Break My Soul remix called The Queens Remix in 2022.

Madonna on the road to recovery after being hospitalized

Last month fans got a big scare when Madonna's manager Guy Oseary revealed to the world that the singer had to be hospitalized due to a severe bacterial infection. Oseary said, "a several-day stay in the ICU," because of how bad her health was. A couple of weeks later, Madonna was finally released from the hospital and was recuperating at home following her doctor's instructions. Then, on July 9, Madonna was seen roaming around New York City.

The Hung-Up singer had the health scare amidst the demanding rehearsals for her Celebration Tour. On July 10, she took to social media to address her fans and officially announced the postponement of the North American leg of the tour.

Meanwhile, Madonna provided an update on her recovery and expressed gratitude to her children for their unwavering support. In her post, she wrote, "Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. When the chips were down, my children really showed up for me."

