Madonna gets her groove on with dance and twerking at son David Banda's 18th birthday party

Madonna, the iconic singer known for her legendary parties, recently celebrated her son David Banda's 18th birthday in grand style. On September 26, Madonna, took to Instagram to share clips from the extravagant celebration. The videos showed Madonna dancing energetically and having a blast with friends in a dimly lit venue.

Madonna celebrated her son's birthday with a lavish party

Along with the post, Madonna wrote a heartfelt caption, saying, "Happy 18th Birthday David Banda! Tribal Name -Senzangakona- Descendant of the Ngoni And Zulu Tribes!

It is impossible to believe that almost 18 years have gone by since We met you in Mchinji at Home of Hope Orphanage!

Your name means “Speak the truth”!

I couldn’t think of a better name for an artist!

You are growing into a truly remarkable human being! We are all so proud or you! ♥️🇲🇼.

You light up like the brightest star! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ @raisingmalawi"

The party was a lively affair, with Madonna grooving to Michael Jackson's Wanna Be Startin' Somethin in a chic mini dress paired with fishnet stockings and silver boots. David looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo, along with sunglasses, as he excitedly blew out the candles on a cake that showed a photo of his younger self. Madonna also playfully showed off a couture handbag bearing the jeweled word THIEF in the video's introduction, humorously declaring, "You stole my heart!" to her beloved son.

According to Page Six, reports suggest that this wild birthday bash was a private event, hosting approximately 40 guests at an upscale rooftop venue. Alongside her son David, Madonna's other children, including 17-year-old Mercy James and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere, were present to join in the festivities.

Madonna is reported to be in a relationship with Josh Popper

In addition to her son's celebration, Madonna's personal life has been making headlines due to her reported relationship with Josh Popper, a boxing coach. The couple made their Instagram debut together in February 2023, following one of Popper's boxing matches in Brooklyn. Madonna has shown her support at his matches, and they have attended events together, although neither has publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship.

