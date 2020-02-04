Madonna gets SUED by disappointed fans as her concert starts late; Details Inside

Disgruntled fans are suing Madonna for making them wait and not starting her concert on time. Read on to know more.

Two local Madonna fans who paid hundreds of dollars to see the 61-year-old singer perform in Brooklyn, have filed a lawsuit against her. In the document, they have claimed that the singer showed up hours late and ended up ruining their night. Antonio Velotta, who paid USD 800 for Madonna’s September 19 concert, and Andrew Panos, who paid USD 321 for a ticket to the October 1 show, have filed a class-action suit in Brooklyn Supreme Court.

The lawsuit has been filed against Madonna and promoter Live Nation, for false advertising and breach of contract, Page Six reported. According to a report by Page Six, the concerts were scheduled to start 8:30 pm. However, the September show did not kick off until 11:30 pm and the October gig started at 10:40pm. Since they started late, the team wrapped them up around 1 am. Disappointed by her lack of professionalism, Velotta mentioned in the complaint that because of the late show, he reached home at around 3 am.

Panos, on the other hand, attended the show with his wife and ended up hating it because the singer kept them waiting for a very long time. The couple left their child back at home, had to play the baby sitter extra to watch their two kids because of the delay in the concert. They didn’t get home from the show until 3 a.m. Meanwhile, Madonna has cancelled a couple of her shows because of her health. As you all know, I have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give myself time to recover,” she posted on Instagram announcing the cancelations.

