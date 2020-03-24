Madonna goes on a rant about Coronavirus; Says ‘It is wonderful that it has made us all equal’

Madonna went on a rant about the Coronavirus while sitting in a bathtub. Here’s what she had to say.

Amid COVID 19 scare, various celebrities are posting motivational messages for their fans and Madonna joined the list by going on a rant about the Coronavirus pandemic while lying in her bathtub. The 61-year-old singer posted the clip on Instagram and it features sitting in a bathtub with what appear to be flower petals floating beside her and music playing in the background. During the entire video, the singer stares at her knees while talking about the deadly virus.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,” she says in the strange clip.

She further states that the virus is an “equaliser” that has successfully brought people together. “It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it. What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways. Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, 'we’re all in the same boat. If the ship goes down, we’re all going down together,” the Into The Groove singer said.

According to a report by Johns Hopkins University in the US, about 362,000 people have been confirmed with the deadly virus globally. While 100,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 15,400. As scientists try to find a solution for the ongoing health crisis, health experts and governments are asking people to stay at home and stay away from social gatherings to avoid contracting Coronavirus.

