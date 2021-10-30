Madonna HAILS Kanye West as ‘inspiring & rare,’ praises his DONDA album

Pop icon Madonna recently spoke to V Magazine and opened up about her career, how she gets inspired, the music industry and so much more. During her interview, the 63-year-old popstar was asked about her thoughts on cancel culture, she said: “The thing is the quieter you get, the more fearful you get, the more dangerous anything is. We’re giving it power by shutting the f–k up completely.”

When asked about her process of making music and if any fellow artist inspires her, the singer said: “I mean, the only thing that I’ve heard recently that has inspired me is Kanye’s record Donda. There are very few artists that are working toward failure. And I feel like he is. I can’t say that I agree with all of his politics and the way that he thinks of women, or unmarried people having sex, or the gay community. But his work is on the razor’s edge, and it’s inspiring and it’s rare. Everybody was waiting so long for his record to come out and then finally when it came out, everybody else’s record came out, too. And he still stood out.”

When quizzed on how she stays relevant in the music industry at 63, the singer said: “I don’t even think about my age, to tell you the truth. I just keep going. Even when I performed almost my entire tour in agony, I had no cartilage left in my right hip, and everyone kept saying, ‘You gotta stop, you gotta stop.’ I said, ‘I will not stop. I will go until the wheels fall off.’”

