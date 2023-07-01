Madonna health update: Hours before collapsing, singer was in studio session with USD 330 million worth artist

Ever since the news of Madonna being found unresponsive and being taken to the hospital came out, fans have been worried about the health of the singer-songwriter. According to a report, the actress was recording music with a fellow musician hours before she collapsed. Who is this artist that was next to her hours before her health scare, keep reading to find out.

Which artist was Madonna in studio with hours before collapsing?

Madonna was reportedly in the studio with a singer worth USD 330 million before she was found collapsed at her house on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The artist she was having a music session with was none other than Katy Perry. Madonna, also known as the queen of pop, was feeling unwell but since she tends to prioritize her career and work, she kept pushing. The singer was working with Perry on a "special project" to mark her 40 years in the industry.

"Madonna has long admired Katy and they have worked together before but never managed to actually put anything out. [She] has been working around the clock to make sure both her music and her world tour are second to none. Obviously, everything has been put on hold now but the fact she was in the studio with Katy just hours before being rushed to the ICU shows how determined she was to push ahead despite feeling unwell," a source told The Sun.

The 64-year-old was spending 12-hour long days rehearsing at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island in preparation for her Celebration tour. The 84-date tour across North America and Europe was supposed to start off on July 15 but has now been postponed. After being found unresponsive, Madonna was admitted to the intensive care unit. She was diagnosed with a bacterial infection and apart from being intubated, she spent several days in the ICU.

Madonna has been 'vomiting uncontrollably' after being discharged

Even though she was discharged on June 29, 2023, a source told TMZ that the pop star has been vomiting uncontrollably ever since because the infection is still affecting her body. Madonna is unable to get out of her bed as she attempts to recover, the report adds. She was suffering from a month-long fever as she pushed herself through her exhausting and tiring rehearsal as well as recording schedule. The singer is expected to make a full recovery.

