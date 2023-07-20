Madonna health update: Singer shares first photo with bouquet of flowers after getting released from ICU

Madonna is back on Instagram. After her stint in the hospital's intensive care unit, the Queen of Pop uploaded her first self-portrait today. She appears in the photo, smiling broadly, sporting a white and pink blouse, and snuggling up to an enormous arrangement of pink flowers. Two braids are used to style her golden hair.

"‘A single rose can be my garden. A single friend, my world.’ Thank You," she captioned the picture, most likely as a way of thanking her friends and supporters for sticking by her during her health problems.

Additionally, she posted two photographs on her Instagram Story in which she can be seen wearing red lipstick and cuddling a purple plush toy.

Why was Madonna admitted to the hospital?

According to her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, the singer of Like a Virgin was admitted to the hospital late last month with a "serious bacterial infection." At the time, Oseary said on Instagram that while Madonna was anticipated to make a complete recovery, the event would force her to postpone her Celebration Tour. (The 84-date tour was originally scheduled to begin on July 15 in Vancouver and was supposed to commemorate her 40th career anniversary.)

Weeks later, the singer posted an update on her health. She wrote in a post, "Thank you for your wonderful energy, prayers, and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life." She continued by saying that she would return to the stage as soon as possible to begin her tour, which was to take place in Europe and end in North America.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour

The American singer Madonna's next Celebration Tour, which will make 84 stops across North America and Europe, is her eleventh concert tour. The tour is due to begin on October 14, 2023, at London's O2 Arena, and it is expected to end on January 30, 2024, at Mexico City's Palacio de los Deportes. It showcases Madonna's more than 40-year music history as her first retrospective tour.

Madonna confirmed the cancellation of the first North American leg of her tour in an Instagram post. This decision came after she suffered from a "serious bacterial infection" in late June, which required her to spend several days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

