Madonna health update: Was the pop star 'rundown' and 'not feeling 100 percent' before collapsing at home?

Madonna might have been hospitalized after she collapsed at her home on June 24, 2023, but the singer has been going through a hard time on the health front long before that. As per reports, the singer was pushing herself way more than her body could handle in a bid to keep up with her touring schedule and workload. Keep reading to know more details.

Was Madonna 'not feeling 100 percent' before collapse?

Madonna was found unconscious at her home after she collapsed on June 24, post which she was hospitalized. The musician was diagnosed with a serious bacterial infection and was discharged after spending days in the intensive care unit. The 64-year-old had reportedly overworked herself trying to fulfill deadlines and prepare for her Celebration Tour, which has now been postponed until further notice.

ALSO READ: Madonna health update: Hours before collapsing, singer was in studio session with USD 330 million worth artist

"She ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away. She didn't want to take time away from rehearsals. She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done," a source told People.

Another source added, "Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit." Her highly-anticipated July tour was supposed to be a celebration of her 40-year-long career in the music industry. Though Madonna has been recovering at her home, after being discharged on June 29, reports claim the singer was vomiting uncontrollably because the infection was still affecting her body.

Statement from Madonna's manager

The songwriter's manager Guy Oseary revealed details about her health scare through a statement on Instagram back then. He revealed that Madonna is under medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The manager added that her commitments have been put on pause including the tour while she is nursed back to health. A new set of dates for the shows will be revealed by the team once there is more information on Madonna's recovery.

Apart from spending 12-hour long days rehearsing for her 84-date tour across North America and Europe, the 64-year-old was also making appearances in the studio. Madonna was in the studio with Katy Perry working on a special project, hours before her collapse. The pop icon was not only exhausted from her schedule but was also suffering from a fever for a month, claim certain sources and reports.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why was Madonna ‘pushing herself so hard’ ahead of Celebration Tour? Here’s everything to know