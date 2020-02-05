Madonna offers Meghan and Harry her Manhattan apartment; says, 'don't run off to Canada, it's boring there'

The newest offer comes from pop star Madonna who shared a video on her Instagram on Tuesday, asking Meghan and Harry to instead consider US.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Canada after dropping a huge bombshell at the beginning of January. Since then, a floodgate of opportunities has opened up for the couple who revealed that they plan to work to become financially independent. While many celebs had novel job openings for Meghan and Harry, the couple have not taken up any. The newest offer comes from pop star Madonna who shared a video on her Instagram on Tuesday, asking Meghan and Harry to instead consider US.

In the video, Madonna also offers to sublet her Manhattan apartment to the couple. She says, "Harry, don’t run off to Canada -- it’s so boring there." The 'Hung Up' singer after a brief pause added, "I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It’s two-bedroom, it’s got the best view of Manhattan, incredible balcony. It’s going to be a winner. That’s going to be the deal-breaker."

Madonna ended the video by saying, "No, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW." Someone then comments "the view is better, that’s for sure,” to which the pop star responded, “Yeah, for sure. A bunch of guys in wooly hats!" Check out Madonna's video below which she captioned, "Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West??".

