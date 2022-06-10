Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson and more are expected to attend Britney Spears' wedding; Reports

The wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari is likely to be a star-studded occasion. According to sources, close to the pair, celebrities such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson, and Gwyneth Paltrow are expected to attend their impending wedding on Thursday, as per PEOPLE.

Spears and Madonna, 63, have been friends for decades, with both pop divas praising one another in early 2000s interviews before teaming up for 2003's Me Against the Music duet. Later that year, at the MTV Video Music Awards, the duo had an iconic kiss with Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott. They've remained friends since, with Madonna openly calling for the termination of Spears' conservatorship in 2021, and Spears dancing to the Express Yourself hitmaker's songs on Instagram. Meanwhile, Spears and Hilton, 41, have been friends since they were young stars in the early 2000s.

On the other hand, while Spears hasn't publicly had a close relationship with Gomez, 29, the two pop artists have long lauded one another in interviews and elsewhere. Meanwhile, Kate Hudson, 43, first publicly hung out with Spears at a gaming night in late 2020. According to Billboard, Spears uploaded a since-deleted picture from the night earlier this year, and the Almost Famous actress reacted by assuring the singer that her "smile has changed lives."

Interestingly, it has been reported that Britney and Sam have been discreetly organizing their wedding behind the scenes and will allegedly tie the knot on Thursday. It's been also reported that Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, did not invite her mother Lynn and father Jamie Spears, as well as her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, following a public spat with all three over her strict conservatorship, which was terminated in November.

ALSO READ:Britney Spears and Sam Asghari to get married in an 'intimate ceremony' today; Reports