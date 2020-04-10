Madonna posts bizarre ‘quarantine diary' video; Claims she has lost three friends in last 24 hours

Madonna posted another bizarre ‘quarantine diary' video and revealed that she lost three people in last 24 hours. Here’s what she had to say.

Madonna added yet another bizarre video to her Coronavirus social media diary. Her fans think she needs to get herself checked. In the latest video, sounding all depressed and low, the Like a Prayer songstress claimed that she has lost 3 people “in the last 24 hours”. In the latest edition of her 'quarantine diary’ the 61-year-old singer can be seen sitting with a typewriter in a dark room softly mumbling things to herself. She rarely looks into the camera as she speaks about her loss, hip injury and the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Quarantine diary, number nine,” she says while typing something on the typewriter. “We can't always have a good day. In fact, it is past midnight, so we can technically kiss today goodbye. I didn’t sleep last night, not one minute and today I have been dysfunctional,” she continues. She then speaks about wanting to get out of her body. “The pain-o-meter was on 10 and when it’s on 10, I just need to, want to, have to, get out of my body,” she adds.

She further speaks about wanting to escape from the pain. “The burning spear makes its way into the core of me and slithers down my leg, and I can concentrate on nothing except the idea of escape, and I wonder what form that will take,” she says. Madonna then reveals that she has lost three people in a day. “In the last 24 hours, my cousin has died. My security guard’s brother has died, and Orlando Puerta, a very important person, who played a very important role in my life. This is also having an effect on my mood,” he shares.

While in the clip, she did not mention whether her cousin and her security guard’s brother died of coronavirus, Orlando Puerta reportedly did pass away after some complications resulted from COVID 19. “Today wasn’t a good day. I am over it,” she states in the 2-minute-long clip. The video features various cuts, including close-ups of flower blossoms and trees, and often switches between black and white themes. She then aims at her son and mentions that she does not want him to remind her about her hip injury anymore.

“If my son says that I have a broken hip one more time, I might implode. If someone says you’re broken so many times a day, you do start to feel that way,” he says. The video then features Madonna holding a weird sculpture which mostly looks like a clay ball. “This is me right now, okay,” she says holding the sculpture. “This is how I sleep every night, this is how I take a bath, this is how I exercise. This is how I live right now, in case you were interested,” she states.

Apart from this, she mostly keeps on mumbling something unintelligible to herself. Since the COVID-19 lockdown started, the singer has been posting such bizarre video and her fans are now concerned about her health. Just last month, she posted the clip on Instagram that features her sitting in a bathtub with what appear to be flower petals floating beside her and music playing in the background. During the entire video, the singer stares at her knees while talking about the deadly virus.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,” she says in the strange clip.

She further states that the virus is an “equaliser” that has successfully brought people together. “It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it. What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways. Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, we’re all in the same boat. If the ship goes down, we’re all going down together,” the Into The Groove singer said.

