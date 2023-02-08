Madonna posts montage video on Instagram as she slams the trollers for ‘ageist and misogynist’ remarks

In the caption with this risqué footage, Madonna talked about the honor of introducing Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the 2023 Grammys. She wanted to give the final award for Album of the Year but thought that it would be more important to present Kim Petras, the first trans woman to perform on the Grammys stage. On top of that, Petra also created history by being the first trans woman to win Grammys for the category of best pop group/duo performance alongside Sam Smith.

Madonna recently shared a backstage video montage of the 2023 Grammys compiling her favorite moments from the glitzy event. She posed with artists like Sam Smith, Cardi B, and DJ Honey Dijon along with sharing a kiss with artist Dopey.

She slammed people who decided to talk about her appearance rather than her message about the fearlessness of artists like Kim Petras and Sam Smith. As Madonna presented Smith and Petras on stage, she encouraged and thanked all the rebels who are forging a new path.

Madonna further continued that the criticism of her Grammys look is rooted in the ‘misogyny and ageism’ of the society. The comments about her are not much based on appearance but rather her brazen and strong-willed attitude. She feels that the world desires to punish women who do not step out of the limelight as they age. Society has never celebrated women after the age of 45 and punishes them for being adventurous and hard working.

She further used Beyoncé’s words ‘You won’t break my soul’. Madonna continues that she will not bow down to society and will continue to enjoy her life with subversive behavior, standing against patriarchy, and pushing boundaries.

Watch backstage video of Madonna here: