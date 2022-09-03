Madonna, Queen of Pop, launches 'Finally Enough Love' her new mix compilation

For a long time, Madonna has pushed the boundaries of her artistic expressions in the face of mainstream music while simultaneously maintaining control over her career. Her work, including political, social, sexual, and religious themes, has generated critical acclaim and controversy alike.

Once again, this iconic popstar peaks the Billboard‘s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart with her new mix debut, Finally Enough Love, on 3 September.

In this article, we will learn everything about this bold popstar - from who she is, how she started, and her best and worst songs to interesting facts about her. Read on!

Who is Madonna?

Birthday: 16 August 1958

Birthplace: Bay City, Michigan, United States

Parents: Silvio Ciccone and Madonna Louise Ciccone

Spouse: Guy Ritchie (m. 2000–2008), Sean Penn (m. 1985–1989)

Children: Lourdes Leon, David Banda, Rocco Ritchie, Stelle Ciccone, Estere Ciccone, and Mercy James

Madonna Louise Ciccone (or Madonna) is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is the reigning Queen of Pop and is popular for her continued versatility and reinvention in the music industry, including songwriting, production, and visual presentation.

How did Madonna start her career?

Madonna co-founded a rock band, the Breakfast Club, with Dan Gilroy, her boyfriend. She then co-founded another band, Emmy, with Stephen Bray, wherein she wrote songs. Seeing her work, Sire Records signed her in 1982, and from there, her solo career as a singer kick-started.

Madonna Top 10s - best & worst songs and facts

The Queen of Pop has unquestionably made a profound impact in the music industry, and mostly it has been for the best. She has been a trendsetter, a shape-shifter, an innovator, and even a provocateur of pop culture and fashion. Madonna certainly has produced some of the brilliant songs and even some not-so-brilliant tracks or misfires. So, we have curated a list of both exclusively for you. Let’s check these out one by one, shall we?

Top 10 best songs of Madonna

1. Like a Prayer - 1989

The song talks about love, religion, and racism, and despite the controversy surrounding it, the song is probably the most spiritual and empowering of all her songs.

2. Vogue - 1990

It is probably one of the coolest and bold dancefloor burners with great background music and an iconic crossover track.

3. Ray of Light - 1998

It is one of Madonna’s most acclaimed records to date. The song is like a sparkling ode to the universe with a rush of techno euphoria. People even claimed the song as an ecstasy without the drug that will urge you to feel everything around you.

4. Into the Groove - 1985

The song is known as The club track of Madonna. It is like a framework that lets you lose yourself in dance, even fit for the most unbothered millennials.

5. Like a Virgin - 1984

A splashy and synth-y jam - it was one of those classic songs that paved the way for Madonna to become one of the most successful female artists in the world.

6. Express Yourself - 1989

It was the first time that Madonna took to her song to speak about love and female liberation, which is widely considered her ode to recognizing self-worth.

7. Hung Up - 2005

The song is regarded as one of Madonna's greatest dance jams and best pop singles, becoming the most undeniable dance soundtrack of the 21st century.

8. Borderline - 1984

Musically, it is one of the most mature soundtracks and was her first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. The song gave a perfect insight and intro to Madonna with her playful yet full of unfulfilled desire voice.

9. Live to Tell - 1986

The song evolves, opens up, hypnotizes, and is thought-provoking - all at the same time. It is undeniably a beautiful and undisputed song that perfectly captures the essence of the 80s.

10. Holiday - 1983

It is one of those classic songs that is effortless and joyous to listen to, has a peppy beat, and never once feels cringe. Madonna's chantlike refrain makes you feel like escaping real life.

Top 10 not-so-best songs of Madonna

1. Frozen - 1998

2. La Isla Bonita - 1987

3. Illuminati - 2015

4 .Incredible - 2008

5. Crazy for You - 1985

6. Music - 2000

7. Shoo-Bee-Doo - 1984

8. Jimmy Jimmy - 1986

9. Hanky Panky - 1990

10. Give Me All Your Luvin,’” feat. Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. - 2012

10 most interesting facts about Madonna - Did you know?

1. Madonna has sold over a whopping 300 million records worldwide!

2. Madonna's Finally Enough Love is the third No.1 on the top albums chart!

3. She is the first (and only) female artist to crown the top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart (literally) every decade since the 1980s!

4. Madonna recently admitted that she regrets getting married and is obsessed with sex!

5. She has a tattoo, maman, on her right wrist in honor of her late mother. The tattoo is between a large 'X' and a broken heart!

6. Madonna hit a record-breaking achievement when her self-titled debut (in 1983) that has been on Billboard's top 10 charts in the 80s, 90s, 200s, and 10s, officially scored top 10 even in the 20s!

7. Madonna's new release, Finally Enough Love, represents one of her biggest loves in life, i.e., dance!

8. Forbes has named this iconic singer as one of the annual top-earning female musicians 11 times throughout the 80s, 90s, 00s, and 10s!

9. With 12 releases, she has the most RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) multi-platinum albums by a female artist!

10. Madonna, to date, is the only woman artist in history to have two solo concerts with 100,000+ sold tickets!