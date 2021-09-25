Madonna reveals how her recent conversation with Britney Spears was like; Read more inside

Like many others in Hollywood, Madonna has not shied away from supporting Britney Spears through her conservatorship battle. Now, the pop-star recently opened up about her fellow pop icon, speaking to ET, at the premiere of her new documentary concert film “Madame X” last week, Madonna revealed how she spoke to Spears on the phone just earlier in the day and was “just checking in on her, and congratulating her on her marriage. Or her pending marriage.”

“I love her,” Madonna chuckled while talking about the Toxic singer. If you didn’t know, Spears recently announced that she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, after months of legal drama with her father over her years-long conservatorship. During Britney’s high-profile courtroom battles that took over headlines over the past few months, Madonna had frequently voiced her support for the singer and the #FreeBritney movement.

On the other hand, Madonna’s new documentary comes in the wake of her daughter Lourdes Leon’s Met Gala red carpet debut. If you missed her at the annual event, the 24-year-old model stunned in a fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott ensemble that sparkled in sequined embellishments. Speaking about her model daughter’s successful career, Madonna said that she feels “anything is possible for her. She’s way more talented than I was, [or] am, I’m really proud of her” Madonna joked.

As for the upcoming documentary, Madonna teased what fans can expect to see in the film, and what elements are featured in the recounting of her most recent concert tour. “Great art, thoughtfulness, incredible dancing, incredible music, provocation, politics, spirituality, family. Everything!” Madonna shared.

