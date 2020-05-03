Madonna reveals she has tested positive for Coronavirus antibodies; Says she will 'breathe in the COVID19 air'

Madonna shares a video and reveals she has tested positive for Coronavirus antibodies.

Pop singer Madonna has revealed that she has tested positive for Coronavirus antibodies. Taking to her Instagram handle, Madonna shared a video of herself admitting to her fans that she has found out she has COVID-19 antibodies. "I took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies," the 61-year-old said in a clip that she shared on Instagram and captioned it as 'Quarantine Diaries No. 14.' Madonna has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies which means that she is likely to have been infected with the virus already.

"So tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car, I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining," Madonna said in the video. The pop diva plans to step out of her home and breathe in the open, looking forward to a better tomorrow. "Here's the good news: tomorrow's another day and I'm going to wake up and I'm going to feel differently," Madonna said in the video.

Check it out:

Madonna has been home quarantining these days at her residence in Lisbon. She has also been sharing pictures and videos of herself on her social media handle calling it the quarantine series. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the presence of antibodies proves that the singer might have been in contact with the virus. An antibody test is required to determine whether the antibodies present are equivalent to immunity or Madonna is still at risk.

