Madonna reveals she is ‘lucky to be alive’ following health concern

Singer Madonna has expressed her gratitude for the support of her loved ones after being admitted to the hospital with a serious bacterial infection last month. Due to a health scare in June, the 64-year-old had to postpone her Celebration tour. Madonna provided a health update on Instagram, saying she is grateful to be alive after spending time in the ICU. The singer earlier stated that she was in recovery.

ALSO READ: 'Grateful' Madonna breaks silence for first time since hospitalization, drops update on Celebration tour

Madonna reveals she is lucky to be alive after battling a major health scare

Madonna is thanking those closest to her for helping her survive what seems to have been a catastrophic illness that put her life in danger and she counts her blessings.

The renowned pop artist issued a lengthy letter on Instagram, focusing on a terrible bacterial infection that left her in the intensive care unit. She shared pictures of herself and two of her six children, David and Lourdes.

Madonna revealed, "Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. As a mother, it's easy to get caught up in your children's needs and the seemingly endless giving." She continued, "But my kids truly came through for me when I needed them. I discovered a side of them I was unaware of. It made a huge difference."

The singer also expressed appreciation for Guy Oseary, her manager, who gave her a sweet gift after she had a medical emergency: a Polaroid of Keith Haring wearing a garment with Michael Jackson's face on it.

According to Madonna, Andy Warhol took the photograph, which made her reflect on how lucky she is. The pop sensation further stated, "I am lucky to be alive, and just how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone."

Madonna broke her silence about the terrifying incident after being released from a New York hospital, roughly two weeks ago.

In an Instagram message, the singer revealed that when she awoke in the intensive care unit, her first thought was about her children. When she said she would postpone her Celebration tour until October while she recovers, she remarked that her second consideration was her fans.

Why was Madonna brought to the hospital?

According to Guy Oseary, her longtime manager, the Like a Virgin singer was brought to a medical facility late last month with a serious bacterial infection. Oseary stated on Instagram at the time that while Madonna was expected to recover completely, the incident would necessitate her rescheduling her Celebration Tour.

Advertisement

After several weeks, the singer provided an update on her condition. In a post, she said, "Thank you for your beautiful energy, prayers, and encouraging comments. I could feel your affection. I'm making progress toward recovery and am very appreciative of all the blessings in my life." She proceeded by declaring that she would get back on stage as soon as possible to start her tour, which would start in Europe and end in North America.

ALSO READ: Madonna health update: Singer shares first photo with bouquet of flowers after getting released from ICU