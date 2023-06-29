Madonna rushed to hospital after bacterial infection; Singer postpones Celebration tour

Madonna, the celebrated American singer-songwriter is currently admitted to the hospital. As per the reports, the 'Cherish' singer developed a serious bacterial infection on June 24, 2023, and was immediately rushed to the hospital. In an official statement, Madonna's manager Guy Oseary revealed that the 64-year-old singer has been admitted to the ICU for many days, and is currently on her road to recovery. It is also confirmed that the Queen Of Pop's much-awaited Celebration tour has been postponed, due to the same reason.

Madonna's manager releases official statement

Guy Oseary, who is the manager of Madonna, took to his official Instagram and shared an update on Madonna's health condition. He also confirmed that the singer's Celebration tour is postponed due to her ill health. "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," reads Oseary's statement.

"At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," he added.