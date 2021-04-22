Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon reminisces about dating Timothée Chalamet; Calls him ‘first boyfriend’

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon recently spilled the tea about several old classmates, including her then BF Timothee and classmate Ansel Elgort.

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon recently spoke out a revealed some interesting facts about her previous classmates! The 24-year-old daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon, who is also a trainer dancer and model, posed for a special feature and interview for Vanity Fair magazine.

When asked about her mother putting her in dance class. Leon said: “My mom really went hard for that once she saw there was potential.” On what her advice for “grown-ass men who ask me if I’m on ‘The ’Gram’ ” would be: “You need to gather yourself and think about the way in which you want to get to know people because that’s just not how you do it.”

On attending Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan alongside Timothée Chalamet: “I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend.” On fellow classmate Ansel Elgort: “A terrible DJ.” On who her hero is: Jersey Shore star Jwoww, because “she was never getting too sloppy and she always looked really hot.”

If you didn't know, Chalamet is currently dating Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp. The 21-year-old actress and 25-year-old actor were reportedly seen out shopping together, when Timothee did something really sweet! The pair stopped in at boutique jewellery and clothing store Verameat in New York City. “They came in together and both looked around. Timothée has come into the store several times, both with Lily and alone,” an eyewitness told ET. “While Lily was looking at something outside, he bought it quickly for her as a secret gift and then ran out. He was very sweet and is always gracious and kind to the designer and staff at the store.”

