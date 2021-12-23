Madonna’s former friend Sandra Bernhard REVEALS the reason why singer’s ‘relationships just don’t last’

Hollywood veteran Sandra Bernhard recently made an appearance on the “Hot Takes & Deep Dives” podcast and opened up about her former friendship with pop icon Madonna, which mysteriously ended in 1992.

Breaking her silence on the fallout, Sandra said: “I didn’t really like that level of visibility and having to work it constantly. We all as performers work it to a certain degree, but I’m a very improvisational person, on stage and in my life, and I don’t like being tied down in having to be a certain way for my image. What I tried to impart in our friendship is, ‘I’m really your friend, I’m not just somebody that’s passing through.' And I guess for a while we had a real friendship, but it’s hard for somebody like her. She doesn’t really want somebody around who reflects too much of who she is. Therefore, her relationships just don’t last.”

For the unversed, back in 1988, Bernhard and Madonna were such great friends that the media speculated of them secretly being lovers. The two made a joint appearance on Late Night With David Letterman while wearing matching white T-shirts, they were often also spotted together in NYC.

This isn't the first time something has been said about the duo’s relationship. Sandra told US Weekly ​​“I’ve seen her over the years. We’re cool with each other, you know. But people move on and you have your life. I have a daughter [Cicely], my girlfriend [Sara Switzer]. I have my career, my life. And, you know, things do change.”

