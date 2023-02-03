Madonna recreates Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary in THIS viral video; Netizens wish for a collaboration

Madonna, the Queen of Pop is now setting the internet on fire after she recreated the viral dance of Jenna Ortega's character, from the popular Netflix series Wednesday. The celebrated star recently shared a video in which she is seen shaking a leg to Lady Gaga's highly popular number 'Bloody Mary' from the 2001-released studio album 'Born This Way'. The netizens are totally surprised to see that Madonna has included Lady Gaga's song in the video, owing to the infamous long feud and eventual friendship between the two stars. Madonna recreates Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary

In the video which is now going viral on social media platforms, Madonna is seen in a black lace bustier. The 64-year-old paired it with matching black trousers and a stylish black blazer. The pop star completed her chic look with transparent sunglasses, a diamond cross necklace, and a giant cocktail ring on her right hand. Madonna, who shared the video on her official TikTok handle, however, has not added any caption to it. Watch Madonna's viral video in which she recreates Lady Gaga's famous number, below:

Netizens react to Madonna's viral video The netizens are going gaga over the Queen of pop's viral video, and have been heaping praise on her for her unmatchable passion. The fans are now also deeply wishing for an official collaboration between Madonna and Lady Gaga. "We need Gaga and Madonna in a collab. What could sound better than 2 queens in 1 song?," wrote a fan. "Mothers of pop! Now when are they ever gonna collab so we can have world peace?," commented another internet user. About Wednesday For the unversed, Wednesday, which is an American coming-of-age supernatural horror-comedy TV series, is based on the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. The Netflix show, which features Jenna Ortega in the lead role, premiered on Netflix on November 23, 2022. Ortega has been receiving acclaim for her exceptional portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the show, which has earned immense popularity.

