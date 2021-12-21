Madonna shares snaps of herself in the studio making music, TEASES ‘surprise’ in new year

Madonna's most recent album, Madame X, was released in June of this year, and on Monday, she revealed she's back in the studio working on new music and teased 'surprises' for the new year. The 63-year-old megastar took to social media to share a slew of photos of herself working out together with Swae Lee and Lauren D'Elia, among others.

Madonna captioned the post: "So great to be back in the studio making Music again. Surprises in the New Year @swaelee @laurendelia @jozzy @burberry." However, Madonna toured as Madame X in 2019 and 2020, which was also the title of her last studio album. The documentary Madame X, which follows her 75-date tour both on stage and behind-the-scenes, was released in October. Ricardo Gomes, her personal videographer, followed the superstar on her Madame X Tour to create the film, as per Daily Mail.

In the post, the Material Girl hitmaker was spotted wearing a blue and white lace-up shirt with a fishnet corset to cinch in her waist. She completed her look with a pair of fishnet tights and a sleek style of platinum hair. The post was liked by over 114,000 followers and received over 2,000 comments from adoring fans, with the majority of them ecstatic about her new music. While one fan wrote: "Can you go back to the 1980s type music? They would be fantastic!" Another remarked: "Santa is bringing me exactly what I wanted. New Madonna music."

Meanwhile, Madonna has adopted David Banda, Mercy James, and twins Stella and Estere, all of whom were born in Malawi, Africa. The singer also has a 24-year-old daughter, Lourdes, with ex-husband Carlos Leon, and a 20-year-old son, Rocco, with ex-husband and director Guy Ritchie.

