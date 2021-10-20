Madonna shares an update on the status of her upcoming biopic; SEE POST

Madonna fans are eager to witness the iconic singer's journey and career in a film based on her life. The singer recently took to Instagram to provide an update on the status of the same and well it's certainly going to be exciting for fans to know that the script of the biopic is "almost finished" according to her recent post. The 63-year-old singer dropped a series of photos of herself along with the script pages of her biopic.

In the new photos shared by Madonna, the Material Girl singer was seen sprawled out on the floor next to a fireplace at her home as she scanned through the script of her upcoming biopic. Madonna was seen wearing a black leather ensemble along with sunglasses in these photos.

Along with the snaps, Madonna in the captions provided an update on the status of her upcoming film and wrote, "Grateful for the success of Madame, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children! While laying on this gorgeous Rug by Alexander McQueen!"

It was previously announced that the singer will be co-writing the script with Oscar-winning Juno scribe Diablo Cody. As for the casting announcements for the film, it is yet to be confirmed who will essay the role of the pop icon in her biopic.

While rumours suggested that Florence Pugh may be cast in the role of Madonna for the biopic, the singer merely responded to the reports saying, "I don’t know. We haven’t decided yet. But she’s definitely up there on the list, if she’ll have me", via Associated Press.

