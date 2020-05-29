Madonna shares a video of her son dancing to Michael Jackson's song and pays tribute to George Floyd

Madonna's son dances to Michael Jackson's song and honours George Floyd after he lost his life in police violence.

The news of George Floyd's death at the hands of four police officials took America by shock. In addition to the masses, many celebrities also came out in support of the former football player and raised their voice against racial discrimination in the country. A video circulated on the internet which showed four police officers arresting George Floyd and one of them kneeling down on his neck till the time he gets choked to death. Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Diddy, and many others took to their social media handle in order to denounce the act.

Recently, Madonna has also shared a video in honour of George Floyd. Madonna took to her social media handle and posted a video of her son dancing to Michael Jackson's song and paid tribute to the late football player. "Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson," Madonna captioned her post.

Check it out:

Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1 — Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020

George Floyd's death sparked the Black Lives Matter movement across the nation. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo passed on the case to the FBI for further investigation, which might turn it into a federal rights violation case. The police have yet not identified the officers involved barring Derek Chauvin who put his knee on George Floyd's neck until he ran out of his breath.

