Madonna showers boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams with kisses as she celebrates her 50th No 1 Single; See Photos

Madonna has become Billboard’s first-ever artist to achieve 50 No 1 hits and she celebrated her achievement with her 25-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. Check out the pictures.

Madonna has been a part of the American music industry for decades now and she is still going strong! The 61-year-old singer has now become the first-ever artist to achieve 50 No 1 hits on any single Billboard chart and she celebrated the occasion with a rocking dance party. The bash was also attended by her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and the singer posted many fun moments from the party on her Instagram account. In the pictures, Madonna can be seen plating kisses on her 25-year-old boyfriend’s lips as she dances her night away.

Madonna can be seen showing off her killer dance movies as she joins her guests on the dance floor and shares drink with them. The party was also thrown to celebrate the end of her London Madame X tour. “Thank you London........ You were Fan-tastic! Could not have done it without the support of all of my loved ones,” she wrote in one of the posts which featured a picture of her kissing Ahlamalik. “Madame. Celebrating having her 50th #1 song on the dance Charts with a Cane dance!” another caption read.

Check out the posts here:

According to a report by Billboard, with Madonna’s latest song I Don’t Search I Find hogging the topmost spot on the Dance Club Songs chart, she has become the first-ever artist to achieve 50 No 1 hits. Williams is reportedly a professional dancer who accompanied the singer’s on her latest tour and they recently started dating. The singer made their relationship social media official after she posted their picture on Instagram celebrating New Year together.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Madonna brings 25 year old boyfriend on family vacation

Credits :Instagram

Read More