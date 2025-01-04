Madonna Sparks Engagement Rumors with Massive Diamond Ring in New Year’s Pics

Is Madonna gearing up for a walk down the aisle? The music icon stirred engagement rumors as she showcased a massive diamond ring on her left hand in a series of New Year’s Eve photos. The snaps, featuring Madonna, her boyfriend Akeem Morris, and her children, have left fans buzzing about the possibility of a third marriage for the 66-year-old superstar.

Madonna rang in 2025 at 1 Oak Tokyo, accompanied by her boyfriend, Jamaican soccer player Akeem Morris, 28, and four of her six children: Lourdes Leon, 28, Rocco Ritchie, 24, David Banda, 19, and Mercy James, 18. Her twin daughters, Stella and Estere Ciccone, 12, also joined earlier in the festivities.

The singer stunned in an all-black ensemble, complete with a leather conductor-style hat, but the highlight was the solitaire diamond ring perched atop a unique gold band by jewelry designer Julie Y Kim. Madonna ensured the eye-catching piece took center stage in multiple photos, including one where she held out her left hand prominently. Kim even reposted a close-up shot of the ring, playfully captioning it, “Kiss the ring ;).”

Madonna revealed in her Instagram caption that the day included a visit to the Mori Art Museum, where she admired an exhibition by artist Louise Bourgeois. Quoting Bourgeois, Madonna reflected on the dual joys and struggles of being both a mother and an artist, saying, “To be a Mother and an Artist—Equal parts, joy, and suffering. I can’t imagine living any other life.”

Advertisement

The celebration capped a holiday season spent with Morris, whom Madonna soft-launched on Instagram in July 2024. The couple also celebrated Thanksgiving and Christmas/Hanukkah together with her family, solidifying their growing bond.

While Madonna has not confirmed the engagement rumors, her caption toasts to “more love, happy children, magical thinking, good health, and eternal blessings” suggest she’s in a joyful place. As fans speculate about the dazzling diamond and her relationship with Morris, one thing is certain: the Queen of Pop continues to live her life authentically and on her own terms.

ALSO READ: 'I Made A Miraculous Recovery': Madonna Shares Heartfelt Reflections One Year After Surviving Almost Fatal Infection