Madonna spotted breaking social distancing rule for a party after testing positive for COVID 19 antibodies

Madonna broke the social distancing rule to attend a birthday party after testing positive for Coronavirus antibodies. Read on to know more.

Madonna recently took her fans by surprise after she revealed that she tested positive for Coronavirus antibodies. Shortly after the revelation, she was spotted breaking social-distancing rules to join a birthday party. Posting another bizarre Coronavirus themed video on Instagram last week, titled Quarantine Diary #14, the 61-year-old singer revealed that she tested positive for the antibodies and is ready to “breathe the COVID-19 air,” suggesting that she was exposed to the deadly virus. On March Material Girl songstress appeared in a live stream from photographer and filmmaker Steven Klein's birthday party.

In the clip, about eight people were seen gathering in close proximity despite the quarantine orders, Daily Mail reported. No one at the fun bash, including the singer, was wearing any protective gear like face masks, to avoid contracting or spreading the virus. Even though the birthday party was live-streamed on Zoom so that the guests could attend it virtually, Madonna decided to join the photographer in person. Hundreds of people joined live stream from their homes to watch the celebration.

In one of the videos from the big bash, Madonna can be seen hugging Klein. "Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow, I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car… and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yep. I hope the sun is shining," she said while announcing that she tested positive for the antibodies. It is not yet clear if the singer actually suffered any symptoms of the life-threatening disease before developing the anti-bodies.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry dresses up as toilet roll during American Idol's at home episode and amuses the viewers

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×