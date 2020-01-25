Madonna SURPRISES daughter Mercy by celebrating her birthday on stage during a concert

Madonna surprised her daughter Mercy by pulling her on stage during a concert to celebrate her birthday. Read on to know more.

Madonna made her daughter Chifundo Mercy James’s birthday extra special by celebrating pulling her on stage during her concert in Lisbon, Portugal. The queen of Pop brought her daughter on stage to wish her a happy 14 birthday in the sweetest way possible. “This beautiful young woman, named Chifundo, is about to turn 14,” she announced on stage. “The best birthday present I can give you is to teach you to never settle for second best,” the seven-time Grammy winner told her daughter.

The 61-year-old singer beamed with pride and love as her daughter thanked her for giving her a life that she would never have if she did not adopt her. Asserting that she always looks up to her, Chifundo thanked her mother for everything. “I know you’re going through a hard time right now with your hip and all the injuries, but I want to say that you’re a really strong person. You deserve everything you want,” she said.

Apart from Chifundo, the singer is a mother to 5 more children — Lourdes (23), Rocco (19), David and Mercy (14), and twins Estere and Stelle (7). According to a report by Daily Mail, backstage during the nightly group prayer, the singer called her daughter compassionate and revealed her name Chifundo translates to mercy. Mercy was a four-year-old orphan when Madonna adopted her in 2007. She even went through a three-year legal battle for Chifundo due to her two divorces.

