Madonna VOICES her support for Britney Spears amid conservatorship: We coming to get you out of jail

Madonna recently took to Instagram to share a post in support of Britney Spears as she called the singer's conservatorship "a violation of human rights."

Ever since Britney Spears detailed her traumatic experience under the court-ordered conservatorship during a recent hearing, more fans and celebrities have come out in support of the singer. Spears has been under the conservatorship since 2008 and she recently referred to it as "abusive" while revealing how it has been hampering her day-to-day life. After several celebrities such as Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera spoke in support of her, Madonna too recently joined them with her Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Madonna wrote a heartfelt message for Britney as she slammed the conservatorship for harming the singer's human rights. Sharing a photo of herself wearing a Britney Spears shirt, Madonna wrote, "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries," Madonna wrote. "This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"

Madonna and Britney Spears have been close and back in 2003, the two pop icons also collaborated for a song together. The two had also hit controversy after they shared a steamy kiss during their 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance with Christina Aguilera.

Madonna had once described her relationship with Spears as having a "maternal" connection. Back in 2008, she said, "There's a certain fragility about her and vulnerability about her that makes me feel maternal towards her", via Gigwise.

The duo collaborated for the hit song Me Against the Music in 2003 but were reportedly close to each other since before that. Madonna is also known to have worn a Britney Spears t-shirt during one of her concerts in 2000.

