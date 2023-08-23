‘Madonna wants Britney to join her at Kia Forum’; Singers possible reunion amid escalating divorce

Madonna and Britney Spears, two iconic music stars, might share the stage again! Page Six recently reported that the Borderline singer Madonna wants Britney to join her on one of her five Los Angeles shows in March for her big Celebration Tour. A source told the outlet, “Madonna originally wanted Britney to join her on tour this year.” Interestingly, both Madonna and Britney have the same agent and have been friends for a long time. Here's everything to know about both singers.

Madonna and Britney Spears past music collaborations

According to insiders, Madonna has a special reason for this reunion - she wants to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit collaboration, Me Against The Music, which first came out in October 2003. Madonna initially wanted Britney to join her on tour this year, but due to health issues, everything got postponed. The source added, “Everything was pushed back because of her illness, but she still wants Britney to join her at the Kia Forum.”

These two music legends have a history together. Apart from their famous Me Against The Music collaboration, in August 2003, something really famous happened. Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera performed together at the MTV Video Music Awards. During the performance, Madonna kissed both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

The last time Britney Spears joined Madonna on stage was during Madonna's successful Sticky & Sweet Tour in November 2008. This was a year after Britney's divorce from Kevin Federline.

Madonna will start her celebration tour from October 14th

Madonna has shown her support for Britney over the years, even congratulating her on her marriage to Sam. She has always expressed her affection for Britney, saying, I love her.

Both Madonna and Britney have had challenging times recently. Madonna faced a severe bacterial infection that landed her in the hospital in June, while Britney is going through a tough divorce after just 14 months of marriage to Sam Asghari. So, if they share the stage, it would be a remarkable moment in music history.

The Material Girls Madonna, recently celebrated her 65th birthday with her six children in Portugal, is getting ready for her tour after a health scare earlier this summer. She is healthy now and preparing for her greatest-hits tour, which starts on October 14 at the O2 Arena in London.

