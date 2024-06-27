Madonna's 6 Kids: Inside The Lives Of Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stella, And Estere

Madonna is known for her deep devotion to her six children, in addition to her status as a global pop icon. Over time, she's given us glimpses into her family life, showing both the joys and challenges of raising her beloved children as per PEOPLE. Let us take a closer look at Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere- Madonna's six kids.

Who are Madonna's six kids?

Lourdes, 27

Madonna had her first child, Lourdes Leon, with then-boyfriend Carlos Leon on October 14, 1996, in Los Angeles. Lourdes grew up to be a successful fashion model. She has collaborated with high-profile brands including Rihanna's Savage x Fenty, Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Swarovski, and Mugler. Lourdes has also appeared in prestigious magazines such as Vogue and Vanity Fair.

Madonna dedicated the song Little Star from her Grammy-winning 1998 album Ray of Light to Lourdes. Lourdes has described Madonna as a control freak but admires her mother for being empowering and ahead of her time. Lourdes followed in her mother's footsteps into music in 2022, when she released her debut single, Lock&Key.

Rocco, 23

Born on August 11, 2000, Rocco Ritchie is Madonna's son with director Guy Ritchie. After Madonna and Guy split up, Rocco chose to live with his father in London and attend a traditional school, resulting in a custody battle. Despite this, Rocco and Madonna's relationship has improved over the years.

Rocco is a talented painter whose work has been exhibited in Miami. Madonna praised his artistic skills, particularly the collection inspired by Muay Thai fighters. Rocco also made headlines by sharing insights into Madonna's strict yet effective parenting style.

David, 18

David Banda was born in Malawi on September 24, 2005, and adopted by Madonna and Guy Ritchie in 2006. Despite legal challenges, David joined the family in 2008. Madonna has a special bond with David, frequently stating that he is the child she has the most in common with.

David has a keen interest in fashion and music. He has performed with Madonna and received praise for his style. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Madonna stated that David can make any outfit look fashionable, even wearing her clothes better than she does.

Mercy, 18

Chifundo 'Mercy' James, born on January 22, 2006, in Malawi, joined Madonna's family in 2009 following a difficult adoption process. Madonna established the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care in Malawi in 2017, named after her daughter.

Mercy celebrated her 16th birthday at Six Flags Magic Mountain, which featured a Tupac Shakur exhibit. Mercy was described by Madonna as the most kind and magical girl. Mercy celebrated her 17th birthday with family dinners at a restaurant and at home, showing the closeness of their family.

Stella and Estere, 11

Stella and Estere, twins born on August 24, 2012, in Malawi, were adopted by Madonna in 2017. Madonna has frequently discussed how seamlessly the twins fit into the family. Both girls, like their older siblings, have shown musical and dancing skills as they have grown older.

Madonna celebrated their tenth birthday with an Instagram slideshow and wig party. The twins recently graduated from elementary school, and Madonna celebrated with a proud post.

