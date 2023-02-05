Madonna’s 6 kids to have gigs on her ‘Celebrations’ tour; Twitter cries Nepotism

Madonna, yet again, makes headlines. The popular American singer left her fans and admirers excited as she announced last month that she will be going on a ‘Celebrations’ world tour at the age of 64. The Material Girl singer revealed that it was part of a dare from her celebrity friends who dared her to do a world tour with all her hits. Madonna promised to perform all her chartbusters from 1983 to 2019. She said, “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”

However, another piece of information regarding the tour has come to the forefront, and a section of netizens are not so happy about the same. Read on to find out what it is.