Madonna’s 6 kids to have gigs on her ‘Celebrations’ tour; Twitter cries Nepotism
Madonna recently announced her Celebrations tour. Here’s how Twitterati reacted when they knew that the singers’ 6 kids will be joining her on the world tour.
Madonna, yet again, makes headlines. The popular American singer left her fans and admirers excited as she announced last month that she will be going on a ‘Celebrations’ world tour at the age of 64. The Material Girl singer revealed that it was part of a dare from her celebrity friends who dared her to do a world tour with all her hits. Madonna promised to perform all her chartbusters from 1983 to 2019. She said, “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”
However, another piece of information regarding the tour has come to the forefront, and a section of netizens are not so happy about the same. Read on to find out what it is.
Madonna’s six children to get lucrative gigs on her world tour?
If a recent report by Radar Online is to be believed, Madonna will be joined by all her six children on the upcoming world tour. A source close to the singer reportedly told the publication, “Lourdes, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere will join their mom onstage, while her son Rocco will help design the tour.” The source further added that Madonna will ensure that all her children get VIP treatment and that it will be the best thing for her. “That’s seven VIP suites in each city,” the source said.
Netizens critique Madonna for enabling Nepotism on her Celebrations tour
Netizens and a certain section of fans of Madonna are not quite happy after they learned that her children will be a part of her upcoming show. Many have critiqued the move and even said that the singer is enabling nepotism in the industry. One tweet read, “my therapist is a medonster, I won! spent a huge chunk of the session with her just talking about how great madonna is and how beautiful and how amazing it is that she's touring. I'm officially mental illness free now.” One user replied, “this is what I call nepotism.” In the past, netizens have called out Madonna for the same issue. One such tweet from October 2022 said, “Starts playing Madonna:* “This is what nepotism sounds like kids”.
